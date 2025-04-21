PM Modi hosts US V-P Vance; both welcome progress on trade deal

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance on Monday hailed the significant progress in the ongoing talks for a fair and forward-looking bilateral trade agreement.

They also acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two nations in key sectors such as energy, defence, advanced technologies, and other strategic areas, during a meeting marked by personal warmth and a shared commitment to strengthening the India-US partnership.

The meeting took place on the first day of Vance's four-day visit to India, with Indian-origin Second Lady Usha, their three children, senior members of the US administration, and top Indian officials in attendance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present during the discussions. Following the talks, Modi hosted a dinner for Vance, Usha and his delegation of officials.