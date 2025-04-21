PM Modi hosts US V-P Vance; both welcome progress on trade deal

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance on Monday hailed the significant progress in the ongoing talks for a fair and forward-looking bilateral trade agreement.
They also acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two nations in key sectors such as energy, defence, advanced technologies, and other strategic areas, during a meeting marked by personal warmth and a shared commitment to strengthening the India-US partnership.
The meeting took place on the first day of Vance's four-day visit to India, with Indian-origin Second Lady Usha, their three children, senior members of the US administration, and top Indian officials in attendance.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present during the discussions. Following the talks, Modi hosted a dinner for Vance, Usha and his delegation of officials.
Reflecting on his January visit to Washington, PM Modi fondly recalled his "fruitful discussions" with President Donald Trump, which laid the foundation for a close and growing partnership between the two countries.
The prime minister emphasised that the shared visions of "Make America Great Again" and "Viksit Bharat 2047" would continue to drive bilateral cooperation forward.
An official readout of the meeting said: "The leaders welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries. They also acknowledged the continued efforts to enhance cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies, and other areas."
Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his warm greetings to Trump and expressed his eagerness to host him in India later this year.
During their meeting, both leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed that dialogue and diplomacy should remain central to resolving international challenges.
Earlier in the day, Vice President Vance and his family immersed themselves in India's rich cultural heritage with a visit to the iconic Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in the capital.
The Second Lady and their children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, were dressed in traditional Indian attire—Ewan and Vivek in kurta-pyjamas, and Mirabel in a beautiful Anarkali outfit with an embroidered jacket.
Later, the Vance family visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIE) in Janpath, known for its exquisite Indian handicrafts.
"It was a wonderful visit. Vice President Vance truly enjoyed it," said Meera Somani, General Manager of the emporium. The family picked up a variety of gifts, including papier-mâché items and brass crafts.
Meanwhile, Modi wrapped up the day by extending his best wishes to Vance and his family for a meaningful and enjoyable stay in India and hosted them for a dinner.