PM Modi meets US Vice President Vance; talks to focus on trade deal

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children to his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, Monday, April 21, 2025.
Photo | ANI
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with US Vice President JD Vance against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade pact.

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand India-US global strategic ties as well as New Delhi's concerns over Washington's trade policy.

After the talks, the prime minister will host a dinner for Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and the delegation of senior US government officials accompanying the vice president.

Vance and his family landed in Delhi this morning on a four-day India visit after their trip to Italy over the weekend. He is the first US vice president to visit India in 12 years after Joe Biden visited New Delhi in 2013.

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries including India.

New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues including tariff and market access.

Vance and his family are also visiting Jaipur and Agra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children to his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, Monday, April 21, 2025.
Ahead of Modi-Vance meet, Congress asks if PM will raise manner of Indians' deportation from US
