Prashant Kishor demands white paper on caste survey in Bihar, threatens state-wide agitation

PATNA: Political strategist-turned activist Prashant Kishor on Monday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over caste census, land survey and allotment of three decimals of land each to Dalit and Mahadalit families for building their houses.

Kishor told the media that the people of Bihar were befooled in the name of caste-based survey as state government failed to provide Rs 2 lakh each as financial assistance to nearly 94 lakh families whose monthly income was shown below Rs 5,000 in the survey report.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced soon after the caste-based survey report submitted to the government that Rs 2 lakh each would be given to 94 lakh families whose income was below Rs 5,000 per month. But what happened to the CM’s promise?” he asked.

Similarly, Nitish had promised to allot three decimals of land each to 39 lakh Dalit and Mahadalit families who didn’t have their own land for building their houses. As per government reports, only 1.20 lakh families have been covered under the scheme so far, he added.

In 2006, Dalit Vikas Mission was set up for uplift of Dalits and Mahadalits. Out of them, only 2.34 lakh people were allotted three decimals of land. A team of Deshpal Committee set up by the central government visited Patna. The committee in its report revealed that 1.20 lakh people were allotted land only on papers.

“These 1.20 lakh families didn’t have their ownership of land provided by the state government. Jan Suraaj Party now wants to know when the remaining 48 lakh people would be given three decimals of land for building their houses on their own land,” he asked.