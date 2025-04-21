SC directs former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before Delhi Police on May 2

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination, to appear before Delhi Police on May 2.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma also said no coercive steps will be taken against Khedkar till May 21, the next date of hearing.

The top court noted that no concrete investigation into the matter had taken place and directed Delhi Police to conclude the probe expeditiously.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, submitted that Khedkar's custodial interrogation was required.

The apex court, however, granted her interim protection.