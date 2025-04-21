Nation

SC to hear plea today seeking paramilitary deployment in Bengal over Murshidabad violence

The petitioner’s counsel mentioned the matter before a Supreme Court bench led by Justices Gavai and Masih, seeking urgent directions in the case.
The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India(File photo | ANI)
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Updated on
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Tuesday seeking the deployment of paramilitary forces in West Bengal, in view of the recent violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Supreme Court on Monday did not comment on the listing or hearing of the plea mentioned by advocate Vishnu Jain, who appeared for the petitioner, Devdutta Majid, a resident of West Bengal.

Jain mentioned the matter before the two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih seeking certain urgent directions in the case.

After hearing Jain’s mentioning, Justice B R Gavai remarked, “You want us to issue a writ of mandamus to the President to impose this? As it is, we are already facing allegations of encroaching into the executive domain,” and declined to list the matter for urgent hearing.

Advocate Jain mentioned the need for immediate deployment of paramilitary forces in West Bengal.

“The matter is listed tomorrow. I have also filed an additional application seeking implementation of Article 355 of the Constitution,” he submitted.

