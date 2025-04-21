UP has become no.1 in atrocities against Dalits under BJP government: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that under the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh has become the number one state in the country in terms of atrocities against Dalits.

In a post on X, the former chief minister alleged that Dalit leaders in the BJP are never given real authority and it is held by a select few.

"UP has become number one in terms of atrocities on Dalits under the BJP government," said Yadav, who also shared a video clip of a news report which claimed that Dalit atrocities in the state were on the rise.

The question is why most of the crimes against Dalits, especially Dalit women, take place in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra, he said.