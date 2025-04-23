After Pahalgam terror attack, Army foils infiltration bid in Baramulla; two terrorists killed

SRINAGAR: In less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday killed at least 28 people, mostly tourists, an infiltration bid has been foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, the Indian Army said.
"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
"Two terrorists have been eliminated. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists," they said.
"The infiltrators were challenged by our troops, and a firefight ensued," an Army official said adding that the exchange of gunfire is still ongoing.
So far, two militants have been killed in the operation. Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area to support the troops. Drones and helicopters have also been deployed for aerial surveillance to locate any remaining militants in the region.
This military action comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in the Baisaran area, around 5–8 kilometers from Pahalgam, where at least 26 people were killed on Tuesday afternoon.
Baisaran, often referred to as "Mini Switzerland" for its lush meadows and natural beauty, is only accessible by foot or horseback, as there is no motorable road.
The victims of the attack included two foreign nationals — one from the UAE and another from Nepal. Among the Indian victims were Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and Karnataka businessman Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga.
Following the attack, security has been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir. Forces have been placed on maximum alert not only at the LoC and International Border (IB) but also within the hinterland.