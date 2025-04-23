Blood in Valley shakes nation’s collective conscience

NEW DELHI: As the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam shook the nation, several leaders across the political spectrum condemned the attack, calling it a “blot on humanity” and urging the Central government to take decisive action against the perpetrators.

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale urged all political parties to rise above their differences. “We pay homage to the deceased and pray for the early recovery of the injured in this attack... It is an attack on the unity and integrity of the nation. The government should ensure all required relief and assistance to the affected families and ensure appropriate punishment for the people responsible for this attack,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack. This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible.” Similarly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the attack. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.