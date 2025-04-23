Blood in Valley shakes nation’s collective conscience

NEW DELHI: As the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam shook the nation, several leaders across the political spectrum condemned the attack, calling it a “blot on humanity” and urging the Central government to take decisive action against the perpetrators.
RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale urged all political parties to rise above their differences. “We pay homage to the deceased and pray for the early recovery of the injured in this attack... It is an attack on the unity and integrity of the nation. The government should ensure all required relief and assistance to the affected families and ensure appropriate punishment for the people responsible for this attack,” he said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack. This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible.” Similarly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the attack. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.
Urging the entire country to stand united against terror, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said, “Resorting to violence is an act of cowardice and needs to be condemned in no uncertain terms.” She said that there is a need to build a broad consensus against terror. “We share a deep resolve to defeat these divisive and violent forces. It is imperative that the safety of our citizens is ensured and peace is restored in the region,” she said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed the attack “extremely condemnable and heartbreaking”. “Instead of making hollow claims on the situation being normal in J&K, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps, so that such incidents do not happen in the future, and innocent people do not lose their lives,” he said.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge echoed similar sentiments and called the attack a crime against humanity. “The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism,” Kharge said. “India’s national Security is paramount, and we urge the Government of India to take corrective measures to ensure the same.”
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the victims of the Pahalgam attack also included “people” from the state and dubbed the incident “barbaric”. While Stalin did not divulge details of the victims from the state, he said that he had directed all necessary coordination among officials to ensure necessary assistance to the families of those affected.
“The terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted innocent tourists and claimed multiple precious lives is a barbaric act that shocks the conscience. It deserves the strongest condemnation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said in a post on ‘X’.
Stalin’s West Bengal counterpart Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that such acts must not go unpunished. “My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” she said.
Urging the government to step up the vigil, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The Central government needs to ensure an environment of security in Jammu and Kashmir at the highest level of priority, only then can the lives of local residents and tourists remain safe. Security only creates trust and a sense of unity and integrity,” he said.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asked officials to set up a help desk under the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) to help Keralites stranded in Pahalgam after the attack. “Those behind this heinous act must be brought to justice. Let us stand united against such acts of violence and reaffirm our commitment to peace and harmony,” he said in a statement.
Terror in kashmir
Major attacks
Mar 21, 2000: 36 Sikhs killed in Chattisinghpora village in Anantnag during the visit of the then US president Bill Clinton
Aug 2000: 32 people, including 24 pilgrims, killed at Nunwan base camp during Amarnath Yatra
Jul 2001: 13 Amarnath yatris killed in an attack on a base camp in Anantnag
Oct 1, 2001: 36 killed in suicide attack at J&K Legislative Assembly
2002: 11 Amarnath pilgrims killed at Chandanwari base camp
Nov 23, 2002: 19, including 9 securitymen, killed in an IED blast at Lower Munda area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Mar 23, 2003: 24 Kashmiri Pandits, including 11 women, killed at Nandimarg village in Pulwama
Jun 13, 2005: 13 civilians and 3 CRPF officers killed when an explosive-laden car blown up in Pulwama
Sept 18, 2016: 19 soldiers killed when 4 JeM terrorists stormed Army’s brigade headquarters at Uri in Baramulla
Nov 29, 2016: Seven Army men, including two majors, killed in an attack at a camp in Nagrota, Jammu
Jul 10, 2017: Eight pilgrims killed during an attack on Amarnath Yatra bus in Kulgam
Feb 10, 2018: Six soldiers and a civilian killed when terrorists storm an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu
Feb 14, 2019: A JeM suicide bomber rams explosive-laden car with a CRPF convoy at Lehtpora, Pulwama killing 40 paramilitary personnel and injuring dozen others
Aug 11, 2022: Five jawans killed in an attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district
Jun 9, 2024: Nine killed when a tourist bus comes under attack in Resai