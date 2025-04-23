Jaipur on high alert amid US VP JD Vance’s visit following Pahalgam terror attack

JAIPUR: Security has been significantly tightened in Jaipur following a terror attack that took place yesterday in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The alert has gained additional urgency due to the ongoing visit of US Vice President JD Vance, who is currently staying at the Rambagh Palace Hotel.

In response to the threat perception, security forces have turned the luxury hotel into a high-security zone. Multiple teams of elite ERT-QRT commandos have been deployed, with heavy police presence and central security agencies securing the area. The enhanced arrangements were made after intelligence inputs from central agencies flagged potential threats.

On Wednesday at 9 AM, US Vice President JD Vance, along with his family, departed from Jaipur for Agra to visit Taj Mahal. Accompanying him are his wife Usha, sons Vivek and Ivan, and daughter Mirabel.

After touring the Taj Mahal, Vance is scheduled to return to Jaipur in the afternoon. His visit to Agra will last approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. Following his return, he is expected to visit the City Palace.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Tuesday. So far, 28 people have been confirmed dead and more than 20 others injured. Authorities fear the death toll could rise as several victims remain in critical condition. Among the deceased are also reported to be two foreign nationals.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. In an official statement, he said, “The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam is extremely condemnable. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured.”