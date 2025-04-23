Pahalgam attack aftermath: Centre mulls permanent Army, paramilitary deployment to plug security gaps

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union government has asked the top functionaries of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) security architecture to identify gap areas and work on a plan to fill them with permanent deployment of personnel drawing from the Army and Paramilitary forces, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said, in a day or two a detailed fresh review of security arrangements would be undertaken ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on July 3 this year.

The Yatra now becomes very important for the government, as the route to Amarnath Shrine passes through Pahalgam.

Now a realignment of the deployment of forces in view of the yatra is also being worked out, they added.

A senior security official said, “It is a fact that presently no forces have been deployed in the immediate vicinity of the meadows of the Bisaran Valley, which is ringed by dense forests. The nearest is a unit of the 3rd battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army and a company of the 116th battalion of the CRPF, which are deployed outside the ring.”

Therefore, the officials said, it takes a good amount of time to reach the Bisaran Valley from their locations, which are as far as 10-11 km and it is only approachable on foot or on horseback, he said.