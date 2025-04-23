Pahalgam terror attack: J-K government announces Rs 10L ex-gratia for each deceased's family

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

Making the announcement, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, "Deeply shocked and anguished by the despicable terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. This barbaric and senseless act of brutality against innocent civilians has no place in our society. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We mourn the precious lives lost."

The chief minister said no amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J-K government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The chief minister also announced Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.