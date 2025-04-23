Nation

Pahalgam terror attack: Security agencies release sketches of three men

The three terrorists also had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror related incidents in Poonch.
Sketches released by security agencies.
SRINAGAR: Security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The men are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said.

The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

