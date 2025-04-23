PM Modi holds urgent meeting with NSA, foreign minister following Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.
Modi was briefed by the officials immediately upon his return amid the nationwide shock and outrage over the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the Valley in a long spell of time.
Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials.
The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals, they said.
Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to return on Wednesday morning, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to spearhead the security measures.
The prime minister has vowed that these behind the attack will not be spared and brought to justice.