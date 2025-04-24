Nation

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in money laundering case against FIITJEE

The case stems from FIRs filed by Noida and Delhi Police on the complaints of some parents, who said in January that the FIITJEE centres suddenly shut, leaving their children in the lurch.
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple premises in Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation against coaching institute FIITJEE, which recently shut its centres abruptly, leaving about 12,000 students in the lurch, officials said.

Eight locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram linked to the institute, its promoter D K Goel and some others are being searched, the officials said.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In January, officials said, several FIITJEE centres across the country abruptly closed down without any notice.

Parents alleged that they had made advance payments for the entire year and the FIITJEE centres did not inform them about their sudden closure, leaving the future of 12,000 students uncertain, the officials said.

The money laundering case stems from FIRs filed by Noida and Delhi Police on the complaints of these parents.

The ED is probing allegations of "diversion" of funds taken from the coaching centres towards personal gains and other entities.

FIITJEE provided coaching for competitive exams, including IIT entrance, to engineering aspirants and has 73 centres across the country.

