Godhra train burning case: SC to start final hearing on pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on May 6, 7

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has scheduled the final hearing of the 2002 Godhra train burning case on May 6 and 7.

The appeals were filed by the Gujarat government and several convicts against the Gujarat High Court's 2017 order.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Rajesh Bindal, fixed the dates for final hearing.

The Gujarat High Court in 2017, convicted 31 persons, of whom 11 were sentenced to death.

Challenging this order, the Gujarat government had approached the apex court seeking the award of the death penalty to the 11 convicts whose sentences in the case were commuted to life imprisonment by the HC.

Similarly, the convicts who were convicted of life imprisonment by the HC had moved the apex court seeking acquittal in the case.

During the course of the hearing on Thursday, the apex court asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for one of the convicts, to file a revised compilation of his submissions containing “heading-wise” details on charges against the convict, the findings of the courts and his arguments supported by materials on record to counter them by May 3.