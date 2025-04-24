'Harassment' of Kashmiris: CM Omar says he is in touch with state governments reporting such incidents

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government was in touch with governments of states where Kashmiris were allegedly being harassed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from.

I'm also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care," Abdullah posted on X.