'Hum sab saath hain': Rising above party lines, leaders assure support for Centre's response to Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would pursue the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack to the end of the Earth, the country’s political parties, rising above party lines on Thursday, presented a strongly united front and pledged to stand with the government in its fight against terrorism.

“Ham saab sath hain, action lo” (We all are united, and take action) was the shared sentiment expressed by leaders of various parties at the meeting during the discussion on the incident. Sources revealed that the government during the meeting also acknowledged certain lapses in security and intelligence but shared all pertinent details with leaders of other parties, showcasing unity in the fight against terrorism. The Modi government gained unanimous support from all parties for launching action against terrorism.

The firm resolve to act together against terrorism and the forces behind the terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam on 22 April came during the all-party meeting convened by the Modi government a day after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Wednesday under the Prime Minister’s leadership to discuss the attack. The leaders present were comprehensively briefed on the Pakistan-engineered terror strike and the government’s initial plan of action as decided at the CCS meeting. The all-party meeting, apart from some suggestions rather than objections, depicted a united front of national solidarity during this crisis, with opposition leaders contributing views and suggestions to the government and gave a strong united message to Pakistan and its terror modules.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, told the media post-meeting that everyone had condemned the terror attack. “We support any action against terror,” Rahul told the media. Mallikarjun Kharge—chief of India’s main opposition party, Congress—stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, with Amit Shah also in attendance. “All parties have condemned the attack and we have said that all effrost should be made to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” Kharge said. Kharge later told the media also that he raised a point that PM Modi should have been at the meeting because his decision on the issue will remain final. TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was present at the meeting, later told the media that security lapses were discussed and the opposition assured the government of support for any anti-terror measures.