Pahalgam terror attack: NIA looking at whether timing is linked to Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday held a high-level security review meeting with Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Tapan Deka and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Ravi Sinha in the aftermath of the terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is likely to soon be officially handed over the probe into the terror attack by the Home Ministry, is looking at whether the timing of the attack is connected to the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana.

Even as the agenda of the meeting at North Block has officially not been disclosed, sources said that the deliberations assumed significance due to the presence of top security and intelligence officials, which indicated that discussions took place with regard to key internal security matters.

The sources also indicated that since the meeting took place a day after the government announced some of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top security and intelligence brass must have deliberated on the plans to implement them.