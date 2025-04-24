'Dad was gunned down in front of us': Kochi native Arathy recounts Pahalgam horror

KOCHI: "My father was gunned down in front of me and my sons," Arathy R Menon, daughter of N Ramachandran, the Kochi native who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, told mediapersons on Thursday.

Arathy, who survived the attack along with her mother and eight-year-old twin sons, was recounting the harrowing ordeal they endured as part of the terror attack, on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

"The place where the attack unfolded is called 'mini Switzerland'. It is a small stretch of grassland surrounded by forest. Everything happened all of a sudden. Everyone was taking in the beauty of the location when suddenly we heard gunshots. Realising that it might be a terrorist attack, everyone panicked and scattered in different directions," she said.

Arathy, along with her sons and father, ran towards some structures. "It looked like a toilet facility. We hid behind it, while I tried to use my phone. But there was no mobile reception," she added.

They then tried to escape by making it past the bottom of a fence and running through the forest. However, a terrorist appeared firing his gun, which made everyone go cold, said Arathy. "The man then approached each group. We were told to lie prone on the ground. He came to me and my family and asked us to recite the kalima. He kept repeating the order. But when we pleaded ignorance, he shot my father. After that, he placed the gun on my head. Seeing this my children screamed and cried out."

After some gut-wrenching seconds, the terrorist moved on to another group. Seizing the chance, Arathy, who knew that her father was already dead, grabbed her sons and ran down a path that had the hoof prints of ponies.

"I remembered our tour guides telling us that ponies always follow a set route back to their farm after grazing. I told my sons that we would follow the hoof prints to safety. I'm not sure for how long we ran. We lost all sense of time. Our only aim was to reach safety. After going on for some time I noticed a reception signal on my phone and called our driver. I realised that we were within reach of a road when I saw military personnel running up towards the scene of the attack," she added.