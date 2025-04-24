'I have two brothers in Kashmir now'; Kochi native who lost father to Pahalgam attack recounts being helped by locals

"We replied, we don't know. The next moment, he opened fire. My father collapsed beside us," she said.

"I saw two men, but they weren't wearing any soldier's uniform," she recalled.

"My sons started screaming, and the man walked off. I knew my father was gone. I grabbed the boys and just ran--into the forest, with no idea where I was going," she said, recounting how they wandered for nearly an hour through the wilderness.

When her phone finally picked up the signal, she called their driver, Musafir.

"The ponies had started running too, and I just followed their footprints."

But amidst the horror, Menon also found compassion--from strangers who treated her like family.

"My driver Musafir and another man, Sameer-- they became my brothers. They stood by me through everything, took me to the mortuary, helped with the formalities...I waited there till 3 AM. They took care of me like a sister," she recollected.

As she left Srinagar, Menon had one thing to say to them: "I have two brothers in Kashmir now. May Allah protect you both."

Even in the face of unbearable trauma, Menon found the strength to shield her loved ones from the harsh truth--especially her mother.

In the hours and days following the terrorist attack that claimed the life of her father, Ramachandran, Menon took on the responsibility of bringing his body back to Kochi, all while keeping her mother unaware of the tragedy.

"I had to pretend to be strong," she said quietly.

"I couldn't break down as I have to manage my mother and my children."

She told her mother that Ramachandran was injured and receiving treatment, concealing the reality to spare her the immediate shock.

To maintain the facade, she avoided answering calls from reporters and kept the television in their hotel room turned off.

"I only told her the truth after we landed in Kochi on Wednesday evening," she said.

Menon, who works in Dubai and is currently in India for a short stay, had planned the family vacation to Kashmir carefully.

They arrived in the Valley on the evening of April 21.

"I often go on trips. But this was the first time I had ever visited Kashmir," she said.

The mortal remains of Ramachandran of Edappally, Kochi were brought to Kochi airport around 8 PM on Wednesday.

Ramachandran's final rites will be held at the Edappally public crematorium at 11 AM on Friday, after being kept for public homage at Changampuzha Park, Edappally, from 7. 30 AM to 9. 30 AM.