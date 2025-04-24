'Jao Modi ko batao’: Terrorist’s chilling words to survivor ignite firestorm

NEW DELHI: A chilling line allegedly spoken by one of the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack, “Jao Modi ko batao” (“Go and tell Modi”), has sent shockwaves through the government and BJP circles, igniting a fiery determination to retaliate against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The statement echoed through the corridors of power on Wednesday, further fuelling the already blazing anger over the Pakistan-backed assault that targeted innocent tourists.

According to a highly reliable source on Wednesday evening, when this quote reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his face flushed with fury. Though visibly enraged, he remained composed, yet unwavering in his resolve to hold accountable those orchestrating the attack from behind the scenes.

“Desh nahi jhukne denge! Now those who uttered this line will witness what Modi is capable of,” remarked a senior BJP leader, hinting that all options remain open for India to deliver a response “the likes of which Pakistan has never imagined.”