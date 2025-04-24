'Jao Modi ko batao’: Terrorist’s chilling words to survivor ignite firestorm

NEW DELHI: A chilling line allegedly spoken by one of the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack, “Jao Modi ko batao” (“Go and tell Modi”), has sent shockwaves through the government and BJP circles, igniting a fiery determination to retaliate against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
The statement echoed through the corridors of power on Wednesday, further fuelling the already blazing anger over the Pakistan-backed assault that targeted innocent tourists.
According to a highly reliable source on Wednesday evening, when this quote reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his face flushed with fury. Though visibly enraged, he remained composed, yet unwavering in his resolve to hold accountable those orchestrating the attack from behind the scenes.
“Desh nahi jhukne denge! Now those who uttered this line will witness what Modi is capable of,” remarked a senior BJP leader, hinting that all options remain open for India to deliver a response “the likes of which Pakistan has never imagined.”
Sources added that Prime Minister Modi did not rest for even an hour upon his return from Saudi Arabia. Instead, he remained in constant meetings with top officials, working tirelessly and silently.
“Never before has PM Modi appeared so anguished and distressed as he did on Wednesday, following the brutal attack on tourists, most of whom were from other states. His smile had vanished, and when he grows silent and serious over a crisis, the outcome is always striking,” a source observed.
Home Minister Amit Shah too, reportedly worked non-stop, neglecting proper meals since arriving in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to sources, the Modi government is now implementing a multi-pronged strategy in response, including exposing Pakistan’s complicity on the international stage, bolstering grassroots sentiment against terror, and reinforcing the message of peace and prosperity in Kashmir as a counter to Pakistan’s malign influence.
As intelligence reports confirmed Pakistan’s heightened alertness and mobilisation of its air force and army along the border, several ministers in the Modi government remarked: “Ye daar dusmano me rahini chahiye” (“This is the fear the enemy should feel”).