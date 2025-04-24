Pahalgam attack fallout: Kashmiri students flee Uttarakhand amid alleged threats

DEHRADUN: A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, has triggered a fierce reaction from Hindu organisations here in the capital city of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The fallout from the attack has reportedly led to the departure of at least 36 students from the state.

According to confirmed information, these students fled Uttarakhand by air, rail, and road on Wednesday night and Friday morning, following what are described as threats from Hindu organisations.

Local Hindu groups expressed strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, with protests and demonstrations reported in various parts of the city.

Tensions in Dehradun escalated sharply following a threatening social media post circulated by Lalit Sharma, the leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal in Uttarakhand.

The post, widely shared online, specifically targeted Kashmiri students studying in the city. In a stern warning, Sharma cautioned the students in a threatening tone. According to the post, he stated: "Leave the city by 10:00 am on Thursday morning, or they will be treated just as they should be."

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh visited institutions, particularly those with many Kashmiri students, instructing management to ensure their safety. SSP Singh also toured hostels and residential areas in Selakui and nearby regions.