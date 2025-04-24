Kashmiri students assaulted, harassed across India after Pahalgam terror attack

SRINAGAR: After the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a resident, the J&K Students Association has alleged that Kashmiri students in different parts of the country are being harassed, abused and assaulted.

“We have been receiving multiple distress calls from Kashmiri students from Dehradun. The students feel threatened and insecure in the aftermath of a video released by Hindu Rakhsha Dal, warning Kashmiri Muslim students to vacate Dehradun by 10 am today,” J&K Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami said.

He stated that the situation is becoming increasingly grim and deeply concerning for Kashmiri students studying outside the region. The association has released a set of helpline numbers to support students in distress.

“We have received distress calls from Universal Group of Institutions, Derabassi, Chandigarh, where Kashmiri students were brutally attacked inside the hostel premises during the night,” Khuehami said.

He said Kashmiri students said local individuals and other students forcefully entered the hostel at midnight, targeting Kashmiri students with sharp weapons. “Their clothes were torn, and at least one student sustained serious injuries.”

According to Khuehami, it is the 7th incident of Kashmiri students being at the receiving end after the terror attack on tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam.

He also alleged that a Kashmiri student was brutally thrashed in Amity University, Noida.

In another incident, the Hindu Raksha Dal and other elements have issued written threats with to several colleges in Dehradun, demanding the expulsion of Kashmiri Muslim students within a set deadline.