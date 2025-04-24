Pahalgam terror attack: 'You protect VIPs, not us,' grieving widow blasts govt at victim's funeral

AHMEDABAD: Grief gave way to anger on Thursday as Shailesh Himmatbhai Kalthia, one of the three Gujaratis killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, was laid to rest in Surat.

Kalthia, who was visiting Kashmir with his family, was among the victims of Tuesday’s attack. His final rites drew a large crowd of mourners, including Union Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil.

Amid the emotional farewell, his wife Shitalben, who witnessed the attack and her husband's death, expressed her anguish and frustration. Overwhelmed by grief, she criticised the government’s VIP culture, questioning the contrast in security and resources.

“There’s nothing there, no army, no police, no facilities. But when VIPs or big leaders visit, there are dozens of cars, helicopters flying overhead. Who pays for all that? Us—the common people, the taxpayers. So why is all that service only for the VIPs and not for regular folks like us?” she asked.

Crying, she recounted the event after the attack saying, “I was shouting from the army camp below, begging them to go up and help, telling them people were injured. We somehow made it down, stumbling, falling... but no help ever reached the people who were still up there. So much happened up top—why didn’t the army below know anything?”