Security forces ignoring threat by terrorist few days before attack led to Pahalgam tragedy, say sources

NEW DELHI: The deadly militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists from the mainland, was a grave intelligence and security failure, said sources.

According to a source, a few days prior to the incident, a terrorist based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had made a suggestive remark hinting at the attack, but the intelligence agencies and security forces failed to act on it, which led to the grave tragedy.

The attack was a meticulously planned operation with international handlers based in PoK and Pakistan reportedly giving directions to the militants in real time. Intelligence sources said the militants who were involved in the attack were well trained in using weapons and provided with detailed reconnaissance reports of areas that have lesser deployment of security forces despite being popular tourist spots with heavy tourist influx.

Sources further stated that the attackers were equipped with helmet-mounted cameras, likely intended to record the carnage of tourists and forward the footage to their terror affiliates.