Pahalgam terror attack: A 'deliberate blow to Kashmir's identity and values...its fragile peace'

The Pahalgam terror strike has left the nation shocked and grieving.

The BBC reports that Kashmir newspapers including Greater Kashmir ran black front pages following the attack which claimed 28 lives, almost all of them tourists visiting the Baisaran Valley.

Among the victims was a Nepali national, and another person of “Indian origin who works in the Middle East,” V K Birdi, inspector general of police in Kashmir, told CNN.

An editorial piece in the Greater Kashmir, headlined, "Pahalgam attack: Protect Kashmir's Soul," noted that the terror attack in Pahalgam "has cast a dark shadow over Jammu and Kashmir, a region striving to reclaim its legacy as a 'Paradise on Earth.' ”

"This heinous act is not merely an assault on innocent lives but a deliberate blow to Kashmir’s identity and values—its hospitality, its economy, and its fragile peace," it added.

"Kashmir’s soul stands in unequivocal condemnation of this brutality and offers heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families, who sought beauty but found tragedy, it further said.

"Such attacks, the edit noted, "threaten to unravel years of progress in reviving Kashmir. The timing—on the cusp of the Amarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage drawing lakhs—heightens the stakes, risking political stability, economic prosperity, and spiritual harmony. Each act of violence chips away at the confidence of tourists and the resilience of local communities, who bear the brunt of this fallout."

Kashmir’s people have endured violence for too long, yet their spirit remains unbroken. This attack must not sow division but unite us in defiance of terror.

We urge all—government, security forces, civil society, and citizens—to forge a collective front. Only through unwavering resolve can we protect our land’s future, ensuring that Pahalgam’s meadows echo with laughter, not gunfire—and that Kashmir remains a beacon of peace and prosperity.

The terror strike is sure to have political, social and economic implications.