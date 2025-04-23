Pahalgam terror attack: India not buying Pakistan's, 'we've nothing to do with it' claim

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed "concern" at the loss of tourist lives in Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack took place in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in the scenic Muslim-majority territory that draws thousands of visitors every summer, as gunmen violence has reduced in recent years, the Dawn reported.

Responding to media queries concerning the attack, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Khan in a statement said: “We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of 'Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,' " the Dawn report contended.

“We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

Pahalgam lies 90 kilometres by road from the key city of Srinagar. It sits on a scenic meadow that has been used as a backdrop in Indian movies, most notably Bobby, the report said.

It also falls on the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra — a Hin­du pilgrimage to a cave shr­ine dedicated to Lord Shiva — which makes it one of the most protected regions of India-held Jammu and Kashmir, the Dawn added.

The brazen attack in the hig­hly protected zone has raised eyebrows across the region.

World leaders have expressed shock and condemnation at the heinous attack on tourists on Tuesday.

The Express Tribune claimed that following the attack, "the Indian media has started to fabricate and spread false and baseless propaganda."