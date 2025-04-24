Pahalgam terror attack: Top MHA, Intelligence Bureau officials meet to discuss internal security measures

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday held a high-level security review meeting with Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka, and the Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Ravi Sinha amid concerning situations emerging in the aftermath of the terror attack near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The agenda of the meeting has officially not been disclosed. However, the sources said that the deliberations assumed significance due to the presence of top security and intelligence functionaries, which indicated that discussions took place with regard to key national security or internal affairs matters.

The sources also indicated that since the meeting took place a day after the government announced some of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top security and intelligence brass must have deliberated on the plans with regard to special internal security measures.

Announcing the decisions of the CCS on Wednesday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down the Attari check-post.

These measures have been taken to hit back at Islamabad in the aftermath of the brazen attack in Pahalgam that killed over 26 tourists, including one Nepali national. Over three dozen were injured in the attack.