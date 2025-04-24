CWC calls Pahalgam attack a direct assault on republic; slams BJP for 'exploiting' tragedy for communal polarisation

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said the "cowardly" Pahalgam attack has been masterminded by Pakistan and is a direct assault on the "values of our republic", even as it accused the BJP of exploiting the tragedy to promote discord and polarisation at a time when unity is most needed.

The Congress demanded a comprehensive analysis into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, adopted a resolution expressing its deepest shock and condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and left more than 20 others grievously injured.

"The Congress Working Committee extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. It stands with them wholeheartedly in this moment of profound anguish."

"This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country," the party's resolution said.

"We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity.

The resolution passed at the emergency meeting chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, pointed out that the Union Territory — Pahalgam, known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement, is directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry, and these questions must be raised in the larger public interest.

“This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated, said the resolution. The meeting, attended by leaders including Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretary (Organisation) expressed deepest shock and condemnation over the attack

Noting that the massacre has rightly drawn condemnation from all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and from a wide cross-section of its citizens, the resolution expressed shock that the BJP is "exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity is most needed.”

The CWC appeals for calm and reaffirms the Indian National Congress' longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity," the resolution said.