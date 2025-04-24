Resign as minister in week’s time or lose bail: SC warns Senthil Balaji

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji that if he does not resign from his ministership, the bail granted to him in the money laundering case linked to the ‘cash-for-jobs’ scam would be cancelled.

The two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih gave Balaji time till next Monday (April 28) to decide.

The court, which took strong objection to Balaji becoming a minister soon after he got bail, was hearing the applications filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking recall of the bail granted to him for “influencing witnesses in the case”.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Balaji in the money laundering case on September 26 last year.

But immediately after getting bail, Balaji took oath as minister, assuming charge of the portfolios of electricity, non-conventional energy, and excise in Chief Minister M K Stalin’s cabinet on September 29.

SC bench says it erred by ignoring previous judgments against Balaji

During the hearing on Wednesday, the bench questioned his conduct and reappointment by referring to the observations in a previous judgment which recorded that as a minister, he had forced people to withdraw the complaints filed against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Justice Oka said the bail was granted only on the grounds of delay in trial and long incarceration. “You were granted bail not on merits, but on the ground of Article 21 violation.”