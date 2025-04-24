Top Trump administration officials, US lawmakers continue condemnation of Pahalgam attack

NEW YORK: Top Trump administration officials and US lawmakers continued to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing solidarity with India and stressing that there is no place for terrorism in the world.

They also called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"I am praying for the Indian people following the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir. America stands with our dear friends in India and against terrorism in all its forms," US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a post on X.