NEET UG 2024 paper leak mastermind arrested in Bihar

PATNA: Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind in the NEET undergraduate 2024 question paper leak case, was arrested in Patna on April 25.

The Bihar government had recently announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information on Mukhiya.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Special Task Force (STF) in collaboration with the district police conducted a raid at an apartment near Saguna Mor under Danapur police station limits.

He was arrested from a flat and was immediately taken to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

He was also wanted in connection with the leak of question papers of the State constable recruitment examination on October 1, 2023, the teachers’ recruitment examination on March 15, 2024, and the NEET UG examination on May 5, 2024.

While the NEET UG 2024 question paper leak case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the two other cases are being investigated by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the state police.