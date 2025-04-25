Pahalgam fallout: Opposition will support whatever action Centre takes, says Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Srinagar on Friday to meet a tourist injured in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He also held discussions with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Congress party leaders.

Gandhi said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had condemned the “terrible action” and the united opposition would support any action taken by the government following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“It has been a terrible tragedy. I came here to get a sense of what is going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible action. And they have fully supported the nation at this time,” Gandhi told reporters in Srinagar.

Soon after arriving, Gandhi visited Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag to meet one of the tourists injured in the attack.

On Tuesday, terrorists attacked tourists at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, also known as ‘Mini Switzerland’, killing 25 tourists and a local resident, Adil Shah, who tried to snatch a weapon from the attacker in an attempt to save others.

“I met one of the injured. I could not meet other injured and family members because the injured people have gone back,” Rahul said.