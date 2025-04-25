Pahalgam terror attack: J&K LG Manoj Sinha summons special Assembly session on April 28

SRI NAGAR: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned a special assembly session on April 28 at 10:30 am to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

On April 23, the Council of Ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had advised the Lieutenant Governor to summon a special session.

During the special session, the treasury benches and opposition members will strongly condemn the militant attack that took place at Baisaran, Pahalgam on April 22, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

The horse rider Adil had attempted to snatch the rifle of a militant to save the lives of the tourists. However, the assailants shot him dead by firing three bullets.