SC raps Haryana government for failing to act on manual scavenging worker widow’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of the Haryana government, summoning his personal appearance within four weeks to explain the alleged non-compliance with the court’s earlier directions regarding a representation filed by Asha — the widow of a sewer worker who died in 2022 while cleaning a sewer.

The bench noted on record that it appeared the State of Haryana had neither acted on the Supreme Court's 3 January order nor considered the representation submitted by the petitioner.

“Issue notice, returnable on May 9. The Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, Chandigarh, is to personally remain present on the next date of hearing so as to make us understand why our order has not been considered and in what manner the representation of January 6 (received by the government on January 9) has been looked into,” the bench said in its order dated 25 April.

Asha alleged that, despite submitting multiple representations in 2023 and 2024 seeking statutory compensation of ₹30 lakh—in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Balram Singh case—she had received no payment.

She subsequently filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court through her counsel, Pawan Reley and others. On 3 January 2025, the court directed the Haryana government to take a decision on the matter.

Following the order, Asha submitted a fresh representation to the Chief Secretary on 6 January, which was delivered on 9 January. However, no action has since been taken by the state government.

Taking serious note of the non-compliance, the top court has now sought the Chief Secretary’s personal presence and a detailed explanation as to why the representation was not decided and why compensation has not been released.

The incident in question occurred in 2022, when Asha’s husband died after being exposed to hazardous conditions and inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a sewer. Despite this, Asha has not received any rehabilitation or compensation from the Haryana government, as mandated under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

“That multiple representations were submitted to the government of Haryana, requesting adequate compensation of ₹30,00,000/- for his client, in line with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in Balram Singh versus Union of India & Others, is not complied with,” Reley said in the petition.