Ex-bureaucrat says Indus Water Treaty a historic blunder, demands return of river waters to Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Terming the Indus Water Treaty as a 'historic blunder', Jago Punjab President and former vice-chancellor of Punjabi University Swarn Singh Boparai on Saturday demanded that the waters of the Jhelum, Chenab and Indus be allocated to Punjab.

Boparai, who had earlier served as principal secretary of the irrigation department of Punjab, said 80 per cent of the waters of these rivers were wrongfully given to the neighbouring country under the Indus Water Treaty.

The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty has revived Punjab's hopes of regaining its rightful share of the river waters, he said.

"Punjab is on the verge of becoming a desert. Diversion of the waters of Jhelum, Chenab and Indus is essential to undo the grave injustice done to the state," he said.

He accused the central government of using "malpractices and coercive tactics" in the past to deprive Punjab of its only major natural resource—river water.

"The exploitation of Punjab’s river water is a deliberate injustice. Returning the river water to Punjab is not only justified but also essential for the survival and prosperity of the region," Boparai said.

He urged immediate action to correct the historical wrongs and secure Punjab’s agricultural and ecological future.