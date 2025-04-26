In a veiled swipe at Pakistan, RSS chief says confronting violence is part of non-violence

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Tuesday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the importance of non-violence as a cornerstone of Indian culture, while underlining the necessity of addressing threats to society and the nation.

Speaking at a book relesease event on Saturday, he said, "We never insult or harm our neighbours, but still if some don’t change or continue creating trouble to world, teaching a lesson is also a non-violence and religion."

Without directly naming Pakistan, Bhagwat alluded to the country while asserting: "Non-violence is our nature, our values. Our non-violence is to change people and make them non-violent. Non-violence is our nature… But some people will not change, no matter what you do, they continuously remains creating trouble to the world. What needs to be done for this is to reach a lesson those who provoke us."

While Bhagwat did not explicitly endorse the Modi government's actions following the Pahalgam attack, he appeared to signal support, saying, "Raja ka kartavya hai praja ka raksha karna"(the duty of the king is to protect the people).

He added that it was the responsibility of the ruler to safeguard the populace, citing the demon king Ravana as an example of how failing to embrace goodness led to downfall.