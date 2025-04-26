India, France to sign Rs 63,000-crore Rafale-M deal on Monday

NEW DELHI: India and France are set to formally conclude the long-anticipated Rs 63,000-crore deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets next week, in a move aimed at significantly enhancing the Indian Navy’s maritime combat capabilities.

Originally scheduled to be signed during French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s visit to New Delhi, the agreement will now be finalised remotely on Monday due to the postponement of his trip for personal reasons.

Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and French Ambassador Dr Thierry Mathou are expected to formally announce the government-to-government (G2G) deal on Monday, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) earlier this month. G2G is a mode of defence procurement involving direct negotiation between the government of the importer country with that of the exporter country.

TNIE on April 9 had reported that the deal was cleared by Cabinet Committee on Security the highest decision making body of the government.