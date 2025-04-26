Maharashtra moves to expel over 5,000 Pakistani nationals after Pahalgam terror attack

The Maharashtra government on Saturday began action to expel Pakistani citizens from the state, following central government instructions issued after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The move comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed chief ministers of all states and union territories to identify Pakistani nationals within their jurisdictions and ensure their immediate return.

According to official data, there are 5,053 Pakistani citizens residing in Maharashtra. Nagpur city has the highest number with 2,458 individuals, followed by 393 in Jalgaon district, 293 in Navi Mumbai, 290 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 117 in Amravati, and 14 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, authorities reported that 107 Pakistani citizens in Maharashtra are currently untraceable.

Notably, the Union government of India cancelled 27 categories of visas granted to Pakistani nationals for travel to India, effective from April 27, while state governments have been instructed to identify and facilitate the departure of Pakistani citizens.

Maharashtra Home Minister Yogesh Kadam said police were conducting searches to locate Pakistani nationals across the state. "We are trying to connect with the Pakistani citizens in Maharashtra. We have informed most of them, while some of them are still untraceable," Kadam said.

"We have informed Pakistani citizens who are on short Visa and SAARC visas to leave the country, while those are in medical visa, can stay here till April 30 and compete their treatment. We are still collecting information and therefore the final number of Pakistani citizens staying in Maharashtra can change," he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that local police stations had begun verifying the presence of Pakistani nationals. "Local police stations are working on it. Legal action will be taken against Pakistani nationals who overstay their visas in Maharashtra. We will not spare anyone," he said.