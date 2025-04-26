Nehru signing Indus Waters Treaty one of India's greatest strategic blunders: Assam CM

The Assam CM said that Pakistan received a staggering 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of water annually, while India was left with just 33 MAF.

He also said that India’s rights over the western rivers were limited to minor irrigation and run-of-the-river hydro projects without meaningful storage, permanently compromising the water needs of Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.

He also stated that Nehru’s “misplaced obsession” with international approval came at the cost of India’s long-term national interest, weakening India’s strategic and agricultural strength in its own land.

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a historic body blow to this injustice. By initiating India’s withdrawal from the treaty, Modi has reclaimed India’s sovereign rights over its rivers, sending a clear message that India will no longer reward terror and hostility with appeasement,” Sarma said.

He added that this “bold move” struck at the heart of Pakistan’s fragile economy, where over 75% of agriculture depends on Indus waters, and corrected a historic betrayal that had shackled India’s rightful control for over six decades.

“Modi’s action marks the rise of a new, assertive India — determined to defend its interests without apology,” Sarma further stated.