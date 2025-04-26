Protesting teachers will get salaries till the review petition is filed in SC: CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that all the protesting teachers will get salaries till the review petition is filed in the Supreme Court.
CM called a meeting with the protesting teachers at Nabanna and over the phone, she told them that the state government won’t discriminate between eligible and ineligible candidates, and Group C staff will get Rs 25,000 while Group D staff will get Rs 20,000.
"The review petition will be filed in the Supreme Court next month, and till then all protesting teachers will get their salaries," said Banerjee.
Thousands of teachers, whose appointments were annulled following the Supreme Court verdict, continued their overnight protests outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) headquarters in Salt Lake on Tuesday.
“You don’t need to worry about who is tainted and who is not. You only need to worry about whether you have your job and whether you are getting your salary on time. The list to identify the tainted and untainted teachers remains with the government and the courts," Banerjee told to protesting teachers earlier in administrative meetings at Midnapore.
She also assured the teachers that their jobs are safe and they should return to school and resume classes. "I have spoken about this several times. We are with you,” Miss. Banerjee said.
Banerjee said a review petition for Group C and Group D staff, who have lost their jobs, will also be filed before the Supreme Court. “Keep your faith in us till then," she said.