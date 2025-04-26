Time to unite for Mumbai, Maharashtra, says Sena (UBT) amid Uddhav-Raj Thackeray reunion buzz

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said it was time to unite in the interest of Mumbai and Maharashtra, and party workers were ready to protect Marathi pride, a statement that has come amid speculation about a possible reunion of estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.

The party made the statement in a cryptic post on social media.

"Time has come to unite for the interest of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Shivsainiks are ready to protect Marathi 'asmita' (pride)," the Shiv Sena (UBT) said in a post on X.