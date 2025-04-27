Don't let innocent become collateral damage: J&K CM urges as search for Pahalgam attack culprits intensifies

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday called for a "decisive fight against terrorism and its origin" following the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

In a post on X, CM Abdullah urged that while punishing the guilty, care must be taken to ensure innocent people do not suffer as collateral damage.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. People of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people; they did this freely & spontaneously. It's time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people," his post read.

"Punish the guilty, show them no mercy, but don't let innocent people become collateral damage," the Jammu and Kashmir CM added.