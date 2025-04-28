Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi's vehicle attacked by miscreants in Nagaon

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and two party colleagues were attacked by miscreants on Sunday evening while returning from panchayat election campaigning in Nagaon district.

Though they escaped with minor injuries, their vehicles were badly damaged. This marks the second such incident this year, following the February assault on Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain in the same district.

The attack took place at Rajabari in the Dhing area, where Bordoloi, along with MLA Sibamoni Bora and party spokesman Mohsin Khan, was assaulted by men wearing black clothes and armed with hockey sticks and iron rods.

Bordoloi, in a statement, expressed his shock, stating, “In my nearly three decades in politics, I have never seen such a breakdown of law and order in Assam as we are witnessing today under BJP rule. Violence is the last refuge of the desperate. No force can silence the will of the people, and our fight will only grow stronger.”

The MP claimed that the attack, was premeditated. "It was a conspiracy to kill us, but we will not be scared,” Bordoloi added.

After the incident, the Congress leaders were treated at a nearby health center.

This marks the second such attack on a Congress MP in Assam this year. In February, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain was also attacked in the same Nagaon district. The attack on Hussain occurred in Rupohihat while he was riding a two-wheeler to attend a party event. A viral video showed a man hitting him with a bat-like object, causing him to fall onto the road. His security officers attempted to intervene but were overpowered and assaulted. Assam Police later identified and arrested 10 people involved in the attack.