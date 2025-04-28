Emotional scenes at Attari as families part ways, mothers send their children across border

CHANDIGARH: Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari on Monday as families parted ways, with Indian women married to Pakistanis coming to drop their children -- who have Pakistani passports -- here.
An Indian passport holder Rukhsar from Delhi came all the way from the national capital to Attari with her four children who are Pakistani nationals in order to send them to Pakistan. While she cannot cross over, her children had to leave as the deadline had ended on Sunday.
Another Indian national Ramsha from Mysuru had come along with her three children, who are Pakistani nationals, to drop them off at Attari so that they can go to Pakistan. The children cried as they were separated from their mothers.
While Sunday was the last day for Pakistan nationals having short-term visas in 12 categories to leave India, April 29 is the deadline for those who have come on medical visas.
Priya Kanwer, an Indian passport holder who got married to a Pakistani in 1991, was denied permission to leave the country even as her husband, daughter Sarita and son-in-law, all Pakistani nationals, were allowed to cross over to the neighbouring country. The family came from Pakistan for a relative’s wedding, which is slated for April 29.
Sobbing, Sarita said, "My mother is an Indian and she is not being allowed to accompany us to Pakistan. We came to India after nine years. The authorities at Attari are telling us they will not allow my mother to go along. My parents got married in 1991. They are saying Indian passport holders will not be allowed."
A few families from Rajasthan had travelled all the way to Attari to bid farewell to relatives visiting from Pakistan.
The pain of separation was palpable as anxiety gripped families who are unsure of when they would again reunite.
In the last four days, 537 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, left India through the Attari-Wagah border as the exit deadline for the 12 categories of short-term visa holders of the neighbouring nation ended on Sunday. While 237 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials left India on Sunday, 81 left on April 26, 191 on April 25 and 28 on April 24.
A total of 850 Indians, including 14 diplomats and officials, have returned from Pakistan through this border. The ‘Leave India’ notice to Pakistani nationals was issued by the Union government after 26 tourists were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Pakistani woman Maria Bibi who is married to Sonu Masih from Sathiali village near Gurdaspur has gone missing. The pregnant woman disappeared on Sunday shortly after accompanying her husband and mother-in-law to meet an advocate. She also visited the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for a routine check-up. The local police is searching for her.