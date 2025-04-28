Emotional scenes at Attari as families part ways, mothers send their children across border

CHANDIGARH: Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari on Monday as families parted ways, with Indian women married to Pakistanis coming to drop their children -- who have Pakistani passports -- here.

An Indian passport holder Rukhsar from Delhi came all the way from the national capital to Attari with her four children who are Pakistani nationals in order to send them to Pakistan. While she cannot cross over, her children had to leave as the deadline had ended on Sunday.

Another Indian national Ramsha from Mysuru had come along with her three children, who are Pakistani nationals, to drop them off at Attari so that they can go to Pakistan. The children cried as they were separated from their mothers.

While Sunday was the last day for Pakistan nationals having short-term visas in 12 categories to leave India, April 29 is the deadline for those who have come on medical visas.

Priya Kanwer, an Indian passport holder who got married to a Pakistani in 1991, was denied permission to leave the country even as her husband, daughter Sarita and son-in-law, all Pakistani nationals, were allowed to cross over to the neighbouring country. The family came from Pakistan for a relative’s wedding, which is slated for April 29.

Sobbing, Sarita said, "My mother is an Indian and she is not being allowed to accompany us to Pakistan. We came to India after nine years. The authorities at Attari are telling us they will not allow my mother to go along. My parents got married in 1991. They are saying Indian passport holders will not be allowed."