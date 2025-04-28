'Failed in my responsibility...': J&K CM Omar Abdullah as Assembly moves resolution denouncing Pahalgam attack

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in J&K's Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.
The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the beginning of the special session of the Assembly today.
The resolution described the attack as a heinous, barbaric, inhumane and cowardly act, and was unanimously adopted by the House after a three-hour-long discussion.
"This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterised Jammu & Kashmir and our nation,” read the resolution.
On April 22, a group of three Lashkar militants attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow, which is also called mini Switzerland, killing 25 tourists and a local resident, Syed Adil Shah, who attempted to snatch the weapon from the militants to save the lives of tourists.
The House expressed its solidarity with the victims and their families.
“We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need,” reads the resolution.
The resolution also remembered the valiant efforts by Syed Adil Shah, the horse rider, to save tourists during the terror attack.
“This House salutes the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who, while bravely attempting to save tourists, laid down his life. His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations,” it reads.
The resolution praised the efforts of people in J&K in the aftermath of attack.
“This House commends the people of Jammu & Kashmir for their extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack. The peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and the spontaneous outpouring of moral and material support towards tourists, reaffirm the people's steadfast commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law,” the resolution states.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmir observed a shutdown against the killings. It was the first time in over three decades of militancy that a shutdown was observed in the Valley against civilian killings carried out by militants. Besides, people across the Valley held unprecedented protests against the killings.
The resolution also endorsed the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government after the attack.
The resolution appealed to the media not to fall victim to the sinister design of dividing the people.
“This House is mindful of the sinister design behind the selective targeting of the victims of this attack. It appeals to all the sections of society and in particular, the media, not to fall victim to this sinister plot by irresponsibly inflaming passions. The need to remain united in the face of this attempted division cannot be overemphasised,” the resolution states.
The Assembly appealed to the Governments of all states and UTs to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or travelling outside Jammu & Kashmir, and to take all necessary measures to prevent any incidents of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Kashmiri students studying outside the state have faced attacks and harassment.
The resolution appealed to all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organisations, civil society groups, and media houses across the nation to maintain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric, and work collectively to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values.
“The Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir reaffirms its unwavering commitment to foster an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity for all its citizens, and to resolutely defeat the nefarious designs of those who seek to disturb the communal harmony and progress of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir,” adds the resolution passed unanimously by members of the Assembly.
Concluding a discussion on the resolution, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and admitted that he had failed in his responsibility of ensuring a safe return for tourists.
"The security in Jammu and Kashmir is not the responsibility of the elected government, but I will not use this opportunity (terror attack) to seek statehood. How can I push for statehood using the Pahalgam terror attack?" Underlining the impact of the ghastly attack on the entire country, he said, "From north to south and from east to west from Arunachal to Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala the entire country has been affected by this attack."
Abdullah said the Baisaran attack took place after a gap of 21 years.
"We thought such attacks were a story of the past. Unfortunately, this (Pahalgam) attack has recreated a situation we hoped had been left behind. We never know when another such attack might take place. I do not have the words to seek forgiveness from the families who lost their dear ones," he said.
The Chief Minister, however, noted that even in the face of this inhuman and dastardly attack, a new ray of hope has emerged from Kashmir.
"For the first time in many years, I witnessed protests that were truly unified. No political party or leader orchestrated them, and no organised banners or candlelight marches were planned. The outrage and grief were spontaneous, coming straight from the hearts of the people. Every mosque observed silence" he said.
Abdullah emphasised that this change must be encouraged and strengthened.
"We must boost and nurture this spirit of unity, compassion, and resilience that has emerged from among the people themselves," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)