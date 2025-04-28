'Failed in my responsibility...': J&K CM Omar Abdullah as Assembly moves resolution denouncing Pahalgam attack

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in J&K's Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the beginning of the special session of the Assembly today.

The resolution described the attack as a heinous, barbaric, inhumane and cowardly act, and was unanimously adopted by the House after a three-hour-long discussion.

"This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterised Jammu & Kashmir and our nation,” read the resolution.

On April 22, a group of three Lashkar militants attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow, which is also called mini Switzerland, killing 25 tourists and a local resident, Syed Adil Shah, who attempted to snatch the weapon from the militants to save the lives of tourists.

The House expressed its solidarity with the victims and their families.

“We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need,” reads the resolution.