J-K Assembly moves resolution denouncing Pahalgam attack, resolves to foster peace, harmony

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly moved a resolution on Monday expressing shock and anguish over the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people and resolved to fight resolutely in defeating the nefarious designs of disturbing communal harmony and hindering progress.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary during a special session of the Assembly which began with the members observing a two-minute silence to pay homage to those killed in the tragedy last week.

"The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir reaffirms its unwavering commitment to foster an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity for all its citizens, and to resolutely defeat the nefarious designs of those who seek to disturb the communal harmony and progress of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution stated.

The deputy chief minister said, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish over the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam on April 22."

This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives, he said.

Quoting the resolution, Choudhary said, "Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterized Jammu and Kashmir and our nation."