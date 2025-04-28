Jharkhand HC stays government order to sack RIMS director

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday stayed the government order to sack Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director, Dr Rajkumar, who was removed from the post of RIMS director with immediate effect on April 17.

According to a press communique issued by the health department announcing his removal, his tenure was not satisfactory and marked by failure to comply with the directives.

After being sacked by the state government, Dr Rajkumar challenged the order in the High Court, pleading that it is not appropriate to remove someone by making such allegations and not following the prescribed procedure for removal is a violation of natural justice.

The court of Chief Justice Deepak Roshan, while hearing the petition of Dr. Rajkumar on Monday, stayed the order of his removal dated April 17, citing non-compliance with the rules.

The case will be taken up next on May 6.

Meanwhile, the court has issued notices to the state government and other concerned bodies asking them to file affidavits in this regard.