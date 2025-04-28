Wife of BSF jawan detained by Pakistan heads to Ferozepur to seek updates on husband's return

KOLKATA: The wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the international border - on Monday left her Rishra home for Ferozepur in Punjab to gather information from senior officials of the force about efforts to bring back her husband.

Rajani said if her queries with BSF camp officials remain unsatisfactory, she would travel from Ferozepur to Delhi to seek a meeting with Union Home Ministry and other government officials.

The pregnant woman, her son, and three other relatives are scheduled to take a flight to Chandigarh and then travel to Ferozepur, a town on the India-Pakistan border.

"I cannot tell you how tense I am as BSF officials are only asking me not to worry. There is no clarity. I am very worried so I planned the visit amid my condition," Rajani said.

Sahu hails from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal.