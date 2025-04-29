Bihar in tight fix over deportation of Pakistan national

PATNA: The Centre’s decision to revoke the visas of Pakistani nationals in view of the Pahalgam terror attack has left 26-year-old Khadija Noor in a fix.

A native of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, she was arrested along the India-Nepal border while trying to illegally sneak into Indian territory through the Bhitthamore checkpost in Bihar’s Sitamarhi in August 2022 by Sashastra Seema Bal personnel. Khadija was accompanied by her lover and an acquaintance at the time.

She was later granted bail by the Patna High Court on the condition that she would report to the Sitamarhi court every month till the trial concluded. Khadija, who lives with her partner, Saeed Ahmed, in Telangana’s Hyderabad, reports to the court every month, in line with the order. But the government move to cancel Pakistan nationals’ visas has muddied the waters for Khadija.

Commenting on her dilemma, Rohit Kumar, additional public prosecutor at Sitamarhi civil court, said, “If Khadija leaves India to adhere to the Union government’s directive, she will fall foul of the HC order. And hence, an arrest warrant could be issued against her. But if she stays in India, she will face legal action for flouting the Centre’s directive.”

The public prosecutor stressed that Khadija can’t leave India until the trial ends and she is either absolved of the charge or sentenced for the offence. “We are seeking a legal opinion on the matter from the authorities concerned,” he added, noting how Khadija’s case has taken an unexpected turn and become complex, thanks to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.